WWE News: Hall of Famer tips Rhea Ripley to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 330 // 27 Sep 2019, 21:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rhea Ripley is a former NXT UK Women's Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has praised Rhea Ripley’s work in NXT UK and believes she has the potential to face Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania one day.

Speaking with co-host Christian on the latest episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, the former WWE Champion described Ripley, 22, as a “star” and tipped her to make a lot of money for the company in the future.

“Rhea Ripley, dude, she is money. She is a star and I just think at some point I hope they pull the trigger on her because she’s got everything – size, athleticism, look, attitude – and I just picture her and Charlotte at WrestleMania. That, to me, is a money match.”

Rhea Ripley’s WWE career so far

In 2017, Rhea Ripley defeated Miranda Salinas in the first round of the inaugural Mae Young Classic before being knocked out of the tournament by Dakota Kai.

One year later, she returned with a new look and a villainous persona as she entered the Mae Young Classic for the second year in a row. Having only reached the second round in 2017, she defeated MJ Jenkins, Kacy Catanzaro and Tegan Nox in 2018 before losing to Io Shirai at the semi-final stage.

Around the time of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, WWE debuted the weekly NXT UK show on the WWE Network. Ripley immediately made an impression by winning a tournament to become the first holder of the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Although her 139-day reign with the title came to an end against Toni Storm at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January 2019, the Aussie still finished the month on a high by eliminating three women in her first Royal Rumble appearance.

In recent months, Ripley has feuded with Piper Niven in NXT UK and Shayna Baszler in NXT.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!