WWE News: Hall Of Famer to wrestle on tonight's Monday Night RAW

Stratus took her spot in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, alongside stars like Mick Foley and Bruno Sammartino.

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will compete on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, just days before her Summerslam match against Charlotte Flair.

In case you didn't know

Regarded by many as the greatest female wrestler of all time, Stratus is a seven-time WWE Women's Champion, retiring with the title in her hometown of Toronto at Unforgiven 2006.

On July 30, this year, Stratus appeared on SmackDown Live as a guest on the King's Court, where she was confronted by Charlotte Flair, the only woman to have won more titles than Stratus.

A match between the two is set to take place at Summerslam this Sunday.

The heart of the matter

Tonight, Stratus will team with fellow Canadian Natalya, to take on the team of Flair and Natalya's opponent at this Sunday's PPV, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The news was broken on Instagram, and this will mark Stratus' first match since last October's all-female pay-per-view 'WWE Evolution', where she teamed with fellow Hall of Famer Lita to defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

In the Instagram post, the company also announced that two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee Shawn Michaels will be the special guest on Miz TV, and will be present for the A-lister's contract signing for his Summerslam match against Dolph Ziggler.

What's next?

WWE Summerslam will take place this Sunday, August 11, at the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

As of writing, nine matches have been announced for the show, including a Universal title match between champion Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, as well as WWE Champion Kofi Kingston putting his title on the line against Randy Orton.

The show will be streamed live on the WWE Network.