WWE News: Hall of Famer told to apologise to The Undertaker

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg at Super ShowDown

Matt Riddle has taken multiple shots at Goldberg throughout 2019, most notably after the WWE Hall of Famer participated in a below-par match against The Undertaker in the main event of Super ShowDown in June.

Ahead of Goldberg’s appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network, WWE released footage of the WCW legend mentioning that he owes The Undertaker a receipt following his performance in their match.

This prompted Riddle to take yet another swipe at the former Universal Champion, as he wrote on Twitter that ‘Taker also needs to receive an apology for what happened in Saudi Arabia.

You spelled apology wrong, you owe Undertaker an apology bro https://t.co/OOvDKm8ESb — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) December 13, 2019

What happened between The Undertaker and Goldberg?

The first one-on-one match between The Undertaker and Goldberg immediately got the Super ShowDown fans excited, with both men producing some of their trademark moves and mannerisms in the opening stages of the nine-minute encounter.

Unfortunately, the match went downhill when Goldberg slammed his head against the ring post whilst trying to execute a spear, legitimately knocking himself out in the process.

The rest of the match was full of mistakes and uncoordinated moves before ‘Taker picked up the victory with a chokeslam.