WWE News: Harlem Heat join 2019 Hall of Fame Class

10 Time Tag Champs and now...WWE Hall of Famers

What's the Story?

Booker T and Stevie Ray, known for their legendary tag team "Harlem Heat" in WCW, are the latest inductees in the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

This induction marks another career milestone for Booker T who becomes the first African-American wrestler to get inducted into the Hall of Fame for a second time.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Harlem Heat began their tag team tandem as The Huffman Brothers on the Texas independent circuit. The team would sign with WCW in 1993 and would quickly dominate the tag team division.

The duo set the record for most reigns with the WCW World Tag Team Championships, winning the belts 10 times against teams like Sting & Luger, The Nasty Boys, The Steiner Brothers and more.

The Heart of the Matter

The success of Harlem Heat helped usher Booker T into main event status, winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times before the belt was unified with the WWE Championship in the mid-2000s.

Booker T was previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 alongside Mick Foley, Bob Backlund and the late Bruno Sammartino when WrestleMania was held at MetLife Stadium for the first time.

Ray retired from wrestling shortly after WCW was bought by WWE, but would continue to stayed involved in the business by opening a wrestling school with his brother, hosting several wrestling podcasts and reuniting with Booker T in his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, for one last match.

What's Next?

Harlem Heat will join D-Generation X, Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson and more at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 6.

Fans in attendance will be thrilled to hear their iconic music played one more time as the two reflect on their incredible careers.

