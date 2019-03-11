×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Harlem Heat join 2019 Hall of Fame Class

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
484   //    11 Mar 2019, 22:48 IST

10 Time Tag Champs and now...WWE Hall of Famers
10 Time Tag Champs and now...WWE Hall of Famers

What's the Story?

Booker T and Stevie Ray, known for their legendary tag team "Harlem Heat" in WCW, are the latest inductees in the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

This induction marks another career milestone for Booker T who becomes the first African-American wrestler to get inducted into the Hall of Fame for a second time.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Harlem Heat began their tag team tandem as The Huffman Brothers on the Texas independent circuit. The team would sign with WCW in 1993 and would quickly dominate the tag team division.

The duo set the record for most reigns with the WCW World Tag Team Championships, winning the belts 10 times against teams like Sting & Luger, The Nasty Boys, The Steiner Brothers and more.

The Heart of the Matter

The success of Harlem Heat helped usher Booker T into main event status, winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times before the belt was unified with the WWE Championship in the mid-2000s.

Booker T was previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 alongside Mick Foley, Bob Backlund and the late Bruno Sammartino when WrestleMania was held at MetLife Stadium for the first time.

Ray retired from wrestling shortly after WCW was bought by WWE, but would continue to stayed involved in the business by opening a wrestling school with his brother, hosting several wrestling podcasts and reuniting with Booker T in his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, for one last match.

What's Next?

Harlem Heat will join D-Generation X, Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson and more at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 6.

Fans in attendance will be thrilled to hear their iconic music played one more time as the two reflect on their incredible careers.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hall of Fame Booker T Stevie Ray
Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
Freelance Journalist and Photographer, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
WWE Hall of Fame 2019: 5 Superstars who should be inducted into the "Legacy Wing"
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Torrie Wilson to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What does Torrie Wilson's Hall of Fame Induction Mean For WWE's Women's Revolution
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Bam Bam Bigelow reportedly a "lock" for 2019 WWE Hall of Fame 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible spoilers on two more names for 2019 Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: New host planned for Hall of Fame ceremony
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE Hall of Fame reportedly low priority in 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE are inducting the wrong Hart Foundation into the Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE Hall of Fame 2019: 5 WWE Superstars and factions who deserve to be inducted this year 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Spoilers on the next WWE Hall of Fame inductees
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us