"He’s been so helpful on my journey"- Sonya Deville talks about her relationship with WWE CEO Vince McMahon

WWE authority figure Sonya Deville spoke to Metro.co.UK in an exclusive interview where she discussed an array of topics. Included in the interview was a discussion about her transition into an on-screen authority figure, and how her interactions with CEO Vince McMahon shaped her future.

During the interview, Deville said her relationships with Vince McMahon and Adam Pearce have only been positive. Deville went into detail about how McMahon helped shape her authority persona, during plans for her return to the company in early 2021.

"It was actually a conversation with Vince where I was in his office, we were talking about how I was gonna re-debut and I just kind of mentioned to him that I had these three-piece suits that I’d been waiting to wear on TV, and that I thought a cool part of my character could be that I rock lady suits and I’m kind of a bad B, and I could be a boss...I wasn’t speaking literally, but he kind of sat there and envisioned what I was saying with the suits. He was like, 'Do you have one on you?' I was like, 'Yeah, I have my all-black one but it’s at my hotel.' (...) Next thing you know, I was walking down the hallway in a three-piece suit. I didn’t know where it was going, and it just organically evolved from there," said Sonya Deville (h/t Metro.co.UK)

Deville took a hiatus from WWE in August of 2020, due to struggles she was facing in her personal life. Deville was the victim of an attempted home invasion and abduction, an event that was an understandably traumatic experience for the WWE Superstar.

Deville triumphantly returned to SmackDown in January of this year, only this time she debuted as an authority figure. It's a role that both Deville and fans have praised as a tremendous creative direction for the former MMA fighter.

Later on in her interview, Deville described her relationship with Vince McMahon as "a laid back, normal relationship" and that he is always willing to give individuals opportunities if they are willing to work hard and grab the perverbial "Brass Ring."

Sonya Deville says her relationship with Adam Pearce has also been very helpful in her WWE career

In the same interview with Metro.co.UK, Sonya Deville discussed her working relationship with her on-screen partner in crime, Adam Pearce. Specifically, the chance for both of them to explore new sides to their individual characters, and create their own special kind of chemistry.

"I think it’s just been really fun to explore that other side. Working alongside Adam and having that dichotomy, I think it really helped both of us. I think it was a cool interaction that gives the role a lot of layers, it allowed me to show a different side to me that the fans really haven’t seen before." Said Sonya Deville

