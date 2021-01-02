Breaking: Sonya Deville returns to WWE television for the first time since SummerSlam 2020

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Sonya Deville made her first appearance on WWE television since SummerSlam 2020. Deville was shown in the backstage area and the broadcast team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves announced that she has been officially reinstated and is back on the blue brand.

The last time we saw Deville on television was at last year's SummerSlam where she lost her 'Loser Leaves WWE' match against her one time best friend, Mandy Rose.

Sonya Deville was booked to lose that match against Rose so that she could take time off WWE TV to recover from a traumatic real-life incident as a stalker entered her house with the intent to abduct her.

Initially, Deville's match at SummerSlam 2020 with Mandy Rose was supposed to have a 'Hair vs Hair' stipulation.

However, due to the stalker situation as mentioned earlier, WWE reportedly decided to change the stipulation as the former Absolution member's lawyer deemed that it would be inappropriate for her to appear in court with a shaved head.

Sonya Deville, who is best friends with Mandy Rose, in real life was also seen hanging out with The Golden Goddess a few weeks after she lost the match to her and explained why they got back together again.

Sonya Deville has officially been reinstated

As pointed out by FOX Sports' WWE Analyst Ryan Satin, Sonya Deville has been officially reinstated as a member of the SmackDown roster according to Corey Graves.

It is good to see Deville back on WWE TV. Before she left on her hiatus, the SmackDown Superstar was getting over with the fans and many predicted her to be in the Women's title picture. Hopefully, we will get to see what role she will be playing on the blue brand in the coming weeks.