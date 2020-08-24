A few weeks ago, Sonya Deville ambushed Mandy Rose on WWE SmackDown, chopping parts of her hair off. In the following week's episode, God's Greatest Creation debuted a new look with shorter hair and challenged Deville to a Hair vs Hair Match at WWE SummerSlam.

GOOD NEWS!

We are extending the registration deadline, so if you haven't registered yet, you can do it by the end of this week's #WWERaw!



This time, you can share a picture of yourself wearing any WWE merchandise to participate!!#WWE #SummerSlam https://t.co/Dz36fKXZPd — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 24, 2020

On WWE SmackDown's go-home show for WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose appealed to the good left in Sonya Deville to let things go. Deville then addressed Rose's plea and changed the stipulation from a Hair vs Hair Match to a No Disqualification Match between the two at WWE SummerSlam.

Why didn't the Hair vs Hair Match take place at WWE SummerSlam?

According to a report by Dave Meltzer, the reason for WWE changing the stipulation for Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville at WWE SummerSlam from a Hair vs Hair Match to a No Disqualification Match is the recent attempted kidnapping that took place at Deville's home.

The report states that Sonya Deville's lawyer advised her that it wouldn't be a good idea to appear in a court of law with a shaved head. Meltzer also noted that Deville might take time off WWE and work on other projects. But the belief is that Sonya Deville will be back at some time in the future.

For those of you who are unaware, last week, a man broke into Sonya Deville's home and tripped the security alarm. When Deville went out to the porch to check out the situation, she came face to face with the man. In her official statement, Deville recalls the man equipped with a knife and pepper spray. Later, it was revealed that he was also carrying a mace, duct tape and plastic zip ties, among other things.

Even though the Hair vs Hair match did not take place at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville met in a No Disqualification Match at the event. When the dust settled, Mandy Rose was seen with her hand raised in victory. After the match, Rose celebrated in the ring with her boyfriend, Otis. The two were seen doing "The Caterpillar" in the being while Sonya Deville made her way back to the ring.