A couple of days ago, a man was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville. According to the report, Sonya Deville heard her security alarm go off at 2:41 AM. When she went to disarm the system, Deville noted that a family room was open. She hurried to a friend who was at the house at that time and proceeded to the family room. Now, that friend has been identified by none other than Sonya Deville's WWE SummerSlam opponent, Mandy Rose.

Mandy Rose was at Sonya Deville's house during the attempted kidnapping

According to a report by the Tampa Bay Times, a court motion that prosecutors have filed to hold the accused without bail says the friend present at Sonya Deville's house was Amanda Saccomanno. Saccomanno is the real name of WWE Superstar who is better known as Mandy Rose.

A court motion identifies the friend of Sonya Deville who fled with her from a would-be kidnapper as fellow WWE star Mandy Rose. The two are scheduled to face off Sunday in “Hair vs. Hair.” https://t.co/i8wWCiYl2R — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) August 18, 2020

The man who was arrested for the attempted kidnapping was identified as Phillip A. Thomas. The report further stated that the man had cut a hole in Sonya Deville's patio and stayed laid there for three to four hours listening closely to Deville's moves.

Thomas made his way to the inside of the house through a sliding glass door, activating the alarm. When Sonya Deville came face to face with the kidnapper, she remembered a knife and pepper spray in his hands. It was later revealed that he was also carrying a mace, duct tape and plastic zip ties, among other things.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose's fans will be happy to hear that the two were able to flee the scene unscathed and the police showed up in time to nab the man.

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville at WWE SummerSlam

A few weeks before WrestleMania 36, Mandy Rose cut ties with Sonya Deville when she realised that Deville was the one meddling with her personal life. Since then, the two have tried their best at making life tough for the other.

Two weeks back, on WWE SmackDown, Deville ambushed Mandy Rose and clipped her hair off, leaving her with a shorter hair. On last week's episode, Mandy Rose challenged Sonya Deville to a Hair vs Hair Match at WWE SummerSlam.