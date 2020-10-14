Earlier this year, Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler plotted to keep Mandy Rose away from Otis on WWE SmackDown. The truth eventually came out, when the SmackDown Mystery Hacker revealed a video clip busting the villainous duo.

Mandy's friendship with Sonya came to an end, and the two feuded for the following few months. It came down to a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam 2020, which Deville lost, and that was the last we heard of her.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, Sonya Deville has posted a picture on her Instagram, featuring herself and Mandy. She wrote in the caption that nothing can stop the two of them, plus Mandy apologized, so they're friends again. Check out the post HERE.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were together for years before finally breaking up

Mandy and Sonya Deville came up to the main roster in late 2017, aligning with Paige. The duo then managed to stay together following Paige's career-ending injury. There were times when they had differences, but not enough to cause a permanent rift.

Now that the duo have seemingly got back together, it remains to be seen whether Deville will somehow find a way to come back as an active competitor. The two have seemingly forgotten about their heated rivalry, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Fire and Desire return soon enough.