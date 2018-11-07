WWE News: Health Update On Triple H Following His Surgery

Our best wishes go out to Triple H!

What's the story?

Triple H suffered an unfortunate pectoral injury during the Brothers of Destruction vs. DX match at Crown Jewel. He even put up a picture of his injury, as he headed into surgery.

It does seem that Triple H is out of the woods and on the road to recovery following his surgical procedure. Even Triple H's friend Kevin Nash sent in a Tweet about the whole situation!

In case you didn't know...

Triple H has been sporadically wrestling this year. He wrestled at the Greatest Royal Rumble, competed at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia and reunited DX for a one off match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

It was clear during the course of the match that Triple H had sustained an injury. Triple H confirmed via social media that he was indeed hurt and had to undergo surgery. Unfortunately, this rules out the dream match between Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Triple H thanked his fans for the vast outpouring of support that he received for his recovery. He confirmed that all is well and that he's on the road to recovery, and should be back at full health soon.

Out of surgery, happy to report all is well. Thanks to excellent medical care of Dr. Dugas and his team and all the well wishes, messages, tweets, and texts I got over the weekend.

Road to recovery starts... NOW. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/cfEmocnDxi — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

Triple H's real life friend, Kevin Nash, also responded to the Tweet and sent a Tweet of his own. Nash has had a history of complications and joked about how the problem with both of the legends is that they invariably test their injuries before letting them heal fully. Here's hoping that both men are at full health very soon.

We got way to many post op photos. Love you my brother. Tomorrow starts the road back. Our problem isn't getting back. It's letting it heal before we test it. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) November 7, 2018

What's next?

Triple H still competes at a very high level and I'm certain that he's not done in the ring. Randy Orton has been suggested as Triple H's replacement against Batista at WrestleMania 35. Maybe Triple H vs. Batista can still happen, down the line someday.

Please send your best wishes to Triple H, dear readers!

