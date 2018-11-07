WWE News: Health Update On Triple H Following His Surgery
What's the story?
Triple H suffered an unfortunate pectoral injury during the Brothers of Destruction vs. DX match at Crown Jewel. He even put up a picture of his injury, as he headed into surgery.
It does seem that Triple H is out of the woods and on the road to recovery following his surgical procedure. Even Triple H's friend Kevin Nash sent in a Tweet about the whole situation!
In case you didn't know...
Triple H has been sporadically wrestling this year. He wrestled at the Greatest Royal Rumble, competed at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia and reunited DX for a one off match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.
It was clear during the course of the match that Triple H had sustained an injury. Triple H confirmed via social media that he was indeed hurt and had to undergo surgery. Unfortunately, this rules out the dream match between Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania.
The heart of the matter
Triple H thanked his fans for the vast outpouring of support that he received for his recovery. He confirmed that all is well and that he's on the road to recovery, and should be back at full health soon.
Triple H's real life friend, Kevin Nash, also responded to the Tweet and sent a Tweet of his own. Nash has had a history of complications and joked about how the problem with both of the legends is that they invariably test their injuries before letting them heal fully. Here's hoping that both men are at full health very soon.
What's next?
Triple H still competes at a very high level and I'm certain that he's not done in the ring. Randy Orton has been suggested as Triple H's replacement against Batista at WrestleMania 35. Maybe Triple H vs. Batista can still happen, down the line someday.
