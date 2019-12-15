WWE News: Heavyweight Champion possibly confirms rumors of facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 15 Dec 2019, 17:20 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion

Six weeks on from his victory over Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, Tyson Fury has reiterated that he plans to face Brock Lesnar in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020.

The Lineal Heavyweight Champion boxer told Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy shortly before his WWE debut that he had "The Beast" in his sights if he continued competing in WWE after the Strowman match.

Now, speaking in a new interview with Behind The Gloves, Fury said he is going to return to WWE to “destroy” Lesnar at WrestleMania after his fight against Deontay Wilder on February 22.

“It [WWE debut] went really well. It was a good experience. WWE were fantastic. I’m gonna go back and destroy Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble… WrestleMania, rather, in Florida this year [2020]. After I beat Wilder, I’m coming for Brock.”

Brock Lesnar vs. Tyson Fury at WrestleMania?

It was recently reported by talkSPORT that WWE is weighing up whether to have Brock Lesnar face Tyson Fury or Cain Velasquez at WrestleMania 36.

Since his victory over Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia, Fury has made no secret of his desire to take on Lesnar in a marquee match one day.

The Brit even claimed in a recent interview on the True Geordie podcast that he is capable of “flattening” Lesnar in 30 seconds, regardless of whether they fought in a WWE match or in a real fight.