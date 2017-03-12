WWE News: Hideo Itami returns to action after 5 months

Itami returned at an NXT Live Event tonight to get his revenge on Riddick Moss.

Hideo Itami has been out of action for 5 months

What’s the story?

Since signing with the WWE, Hideo Itami – formerly known as KENTA – has spent more time out of the ring than in it. Itami has had quite the run of bad luck since signing his WWE contract, but it appears as if that luck is turning around. According to Wrestling Inc, Hideo Itami returned to the ring tonight.

In case you didn’t know...

As we previously reported here, Hideo Itami was taken off of the WWE’s injured list in February. Itami suffered a string of injuries and bad luck, dating back to May 2015. Itami had to leave NXT in order to have shoulder surgery. The rehabilitation time of the injury was originally stated to be six months.

That was not to be the case, however. Itami suffered complications from the surgery and ended up being out of action until August 3rd, 2016. After his fifteen month layoff, it appeared as if NXT was setting up a program between Itami and Austin Aries, as Itami delivered a Go To Sleep to Aries at NXT Takeover: Back II Brooklyn.

Unfortunately, before that program could gain any traction, Itami was re-injured at a live event in October 2015 due to a botched powerslam from Riddick Moss.

Itami had vowed to be ready for NXT’s debut shows in Japan, but he only appeared beside NXT General Manager William Regal in an in-ring segment.

In February, Itami started to tease that he was getting ready to return to the ring. Coincidentally, he was removed from the WWE injury list shortly thereafter.

The heart of the matter

Itami returned to NXT tonight at the live event that took place in Orlando, Florida. Itami went straight after the man who put him out of action in October, Riddick Moss. Itami dispatched of Riddick’s partner, then pulled Moss back to his feet.

Riddick tried to defend himself, but that just angered Itami. Hideo slapped him into the face and delivered a series of kicks before picking him up and delivering the Go To Sleep.

BREAKING NEWS out of Orlando, #HideoItami returns and delivers a #GTS to @riddickmoss! #NXTOrlando #Payback A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

What’s next?

This is a wonderful indication that we should see Hideo Itami back on television very soon.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s always great news when a dynamic superstar such as Itami manages to return from a very scary-looking injury such as the one he suffered at the hands of Riddick Moss in October.

Itami shouldn’t be wasting away in NXT, though. He’s an incredible talent, and he shouldn’t be risking further injury in front of a few hundred people. He’ll probably end up back in NXT, but he’d make a tremendous addition to WWE’s main roster.

Only time will tell where Itami ends up once he returns to television. Stay tuned for further updates.