WWE News: Hilarious backstage video of Xavier Woods & Aleister Black breaking character (Video) 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
154   //    23 May 2019, 12:05 IST

You will die laughing after seeing this video
You will die laughing after seeing this video

What's the story?

It is a well-known fact that Zelina Vega is married to Aleister Black, even though she is paired with Andrade on screen. Andrade, on the other hand, is in a relationship with SmackDown superstar Charlotte Flair.

Recently, a video surfaced that showed Xavier Woods and Aleister Black in a hilarious backstage face off. We guarantee that you will watch it more than once.

In case you didn't know...

Having interviewed The New Day, I know for a fact that they are a lot like the characters they play on screen. They are mischievous and they love to have fun.

On the other hand, Aleister Black is as serious and enigmatic as they come, a complete metalhead. So, in a way, Black's character is as dissimilar from Xavier Woods' character as is possible.

Therefore, the backstage confrontation between the two was something to behold.

In case you didn't know...

So, in the video linked below, you can see Zelina Vega looking absolutely gorgeous as she fixes her hair in front of a mirror. Xavier Woods sneaks up from behind, taking a long, hard look at the lovely Latina and this is visible in the mirror.

Not amused, Aleister Black confronts Xavier Woods who makes a hasty retreat. This is obviously staged and it is amazing to see WWE Superstars let their hair down when they're not on camera, performing for the crowd. The video is so funny that even Zelina Vega cannot contain herself and bursts into laughter soon enough.

What's next?

Xavier Woods has been a sidekick to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston ever since he captured the big prize. As for Aleister Black, we've seen some dark and ominous promos from him lately. One wonders what character he will be repackaged into and when he will make his return.

WWE SmackDown Aleister Black
