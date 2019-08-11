WWE News: History-making Mae Young Classic Superstar injured

Mae Young Classic

Kavita Devi has been a historic Superstar in more than one way.

First of all, she is the first Indian Women's Wrestler to make her way to WWE and wrestle there, and second of all, she has been signed to the company.

Currently signed to WWE's Performance Center, Kavita Devi is, unfortunately, suffering from a torn ACL. She is scheduled to have surgery on it on the 15th of August.

Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens reported on the matter.

Who is Kavita Devi?

Kavita Devi

Kavita Devi is the first-ever Indian Women's Wrestler to come to WWE to wrestle in the promotion. She competed first in the Mae Young Classic, where she lost to Dakota Kai. Unfortunately, this would signal the end of her stint in that tournament, but it was not her final appearance.

She was soon signed by WWE to NXT. Soon after, she appeared in the WrestleMania 34 Women's Battle Royal, where she would be eliminated by Sarah Logan. She would also appear at the second Mae Young Classic tournament, where she was not able to defeat Kaitlyn.

She also competed at the Worlds Collide: Brands Collide Battle Royal during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

In India, Kavita Devi was signed to Continental Wrestling Entertainment -- The Great Khali's wrestling promotion in India. The promotion is where she first began her wrestling career.

Kavita Devi's surgery

Devi is set to undergo surgery to help repair her torn ACL. The surgery is expected to take place on the 15th of August.

The 26th of July was her last appearance on NXT, where she wrestled on an NXT Live Event against Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Evers, teaming up with Jessi Kamea.

Typically ACL surgery has a recovery period between 2 to 6 months.

We at Sportskeeda, wish Kavita Devi a fast recovery.