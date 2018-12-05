WWE News: Host cities for up-coming XFL 2020 Football season announced

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 56 // 05 Dec 2018, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The XFL will return in 2020, once again led by WWE owner Vince McMahon.

What's the story?

Dallas, St. Louis and Washington D.C. are just some of the cities which will host XFL teams when the infamous Football league returns in 2020.

In case you didn't know...

In early 2000, WWE CEO Vince McMahon announced the XFL, a new football league which he hoped would be in direct competition with the NFL.

Despite initial matches receiving strong figures, the league quickly lost its fanbase, with critics citing player's poor performance and too much WWE-esque Sports Entertainment.

The league lasted for one season, ending in 2001, with NBC and the WWF losing $35 million each.

In January 2018, McMahon announced the return of the league, with ambitions to reduce the time of matches, and provide an alternative to the National Football League.

The heart of the matter

Speaking at a press conference at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Governor Phillip Murphy welcomed McMahon, who spoke about wanting to provide an alternative to the NFL.

McMahon, who earlier this month sold over $22 million in WWE then welcomed XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck, who introduced representatives from each city participating in the new league.

The eight cities which will host the 2020 season of the XFL are as follows:

New York/New Jersey (Met Life Stadium. Occupancy: 82,500)

Advertisement

Dallas, Texas (Globe Life Park. Occupancy: 52,419)

Houston, Texas (TDECU Stadium. Occupancy: 40,000)

Los Angeles, California (StubHub Center: Occupancy: 27,000)

St. Louis, Missouri (The Dome at America's Center. Occupancy: 66,965)

Seattle, Washington (CenturyLink Field. Occupancy: 72,000)

Tampa Bay, Florida (Raymond James Stadium. Occupancy: 65,890)

Washington, D.C. (Audi Field. Occupancy: 20,000)

You can check out the full press conference below.

What's next?

The XFL season will launch in February 2020, shortly after Superbowl LIII.

Despite having yet to play its first snap, the XFL already appears to be looking at expanding, with DomainNameWire.com reporting that the league registered domains for the XFL in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Minnesota, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

Advertisement