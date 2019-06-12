×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: How did Raw's Ratings hold up against the NBA Finals?

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
229   //    12 Jun 2019, 14:23 IST

A Curb-Stomp to end the night
A Curb-Stomp to end the night

What's the story?

WWE's efforts against the NBA Finals weren't enough to retain their audience, with nearly 300,000 less viewers than last week.

The June 10 edition of WWE Raw averaged 2.12 million viewers and generated the lowest viewership since the Christmas and New Years's Eve episodes.

In case you didn't know...

The NBA Finals aired on ABC an hour after Raw started, averaging 18.2 million viewers as the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 106-105.

Raw was four days removed from WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but didn't receive the post-PPV viewership increase that usually occurs.

The heart of the matter

With the NBA Finals airing on a national broadcast, Raw dominated Monday Night Cable at number one, beating Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on VH1 and Teen Mom on MTV in the demographic ratings.

Raw was down 12 percent from last week's episode on June 3 which averaged 2.40 million viewers with the advertisement of Mr. Money in the Bank, Brock Lesnar, cashing in his contract against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

The following is the hourly breakdown for the June 11 Raw episode per ShowBuzzDaily:

Hour one: 2.380 million
Hour two: 2.086 miliion
Advertisement
Hour three: 1.909 million

The third hour of Raw brought the show below the two million viewership mark for the fourth time since the Christmas and New Year's Eve episodes from 2018.

Compared to last year, Raw was down 22 percent from the June 11, 2018 episode, which was headlined by a fatal four-way match between Bobby Roode, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman.

What's next?

The NBA Finals will conclude this Sunday, which means Raw won't have much to contend with until the NFL season begins in August.

Raw's viewership is expected to increase significantly for next week's show and should hold the number one spot for Monday Night Cable until the end of the summer.

Tags:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Kevin Owens
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 4 Biggest questions from this week’s episode (June 10, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer offers a possible solution to fix WWE's declining ratings
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE's ratings are improving 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reason why Vince McMahon made changes during Raw revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw viewership falls against NBA Playoffs
RELATED STORY
3 possible ways Vince McMahon can improve the poor ratings
RELATED STORY
2 WWE Superstars who could hold both WWE and Universal Championships in the future
RELATED STORY
Opinion: When did WWE forget how to debut new superstars?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Superstar has mixed feelings about the Wild Card rule
RELATED STORY
WWE History: When Jey Uso made Roman Reigns tear up
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us