WWE Rumor Mill: How does Becky Lynch's injury affect WrestleMania 35 main event?  

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
846   //    15 Nov 2018, 18:24 IST

The match was meant to take place this Sunday.
The match was meant to take place this Sunday.

What's the story?

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will face SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch were scheduled to face this Sunday at Survivor Series, as the show is featuring several cross-brand Champion Vs. Champion matches.

This week on RAW, Lynch was injured by Nia Jax, suffering a bloodied nose and concussion, with WWE removing her from this Sunday's show.

On SmackDown, Lynch picked former friend and rival to replace her at the Pay Per View.

The heart of the matter

According to the Observer, Rousey met with Vince McMahon after this week's RAW, with the pair agreeing to postpone the match until WrestleMania 35.

Due to the promos between the two, as well as Lynch's massive popularity since turning heel, the company definitely planned on having the match, even after the injury.

This is why the broken nose has been featured so prominently on WWE programming since RAW, as the company wants to add literal bad blood to the feud.

Interestingly, the rumored WrestleMania main event was going to be Charlotte Flair Vs. Ronda Rousey, the first female WrestleMania main event, though has been moved forward to this Sunday, with Flair being chosen by the Lass Kicker on SmackDown.

What's next?

WWE Survivor Series will take place this Sunday, November 18, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and will be the 32nd event under the Survivor Series name.

The show will feature inter-promotional matches, a staple of the past three years, with SmackDown winning in 2016 and RAW winning in 2017.

WrestleMania 35 will take place on, April 7, next year, and will feature Superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.

Matches already known are the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, as well as title matches for the men's and women's Royal Rumble winners.

What do you think of this main event? Let us know in the comments.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
