WWE News - How Drew McIntyre reacted when rival went off-script recently

Drew McIntyre has revealed that there was an unscripted moment involving Austin Theory during his victory against Andrade on last week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Towards the end of the match, McIntyre stood next to the ropes while he prepared to throw his opponent over the top rope and onto his two allies, Theory and Angel Garza, at ringside.

Speaking on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, the new WWE Champion said Theory used his initiative by grabbing hold of his foot when the referee’s back was turned, even though he was not supposed to.

“Theory, the kid, made a mistake. He grabbed my foot at one point, not part of the plan. He grabbed my foot, which is cool. The referee was distracted, he went with his gut. It was a good heel move. But I looked around, I clocked him, I went, ‘Okay, this isn’t my first day. I go with the flow, you’re gonna pay for that.’”

Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade

Drew McIntyre launched Andrade over the top rope and retaliated by hitting Austin Theory with what was, in the Scot’s words, “the hardest chop I’ve ever given”.

He added that the RAW newcomer, who he has known for several years, was “very happy” after the show.

You can check out Theory's unscripted moment and McIntyre's reaction from the 03:20 mark of the video above.