WWE News: How Paul Heyman reacted to Jerry Lawler's RAW commentary

Dec 24, 2019

Paul Heyman is the Executive Director of RAW

Jerry Lawler commentated on the December 23 episode of WWE RAW alongside lead announcer Vic Joseph and fellow analyst Samoa Joe.

As many fans pointed out on Twitter during the show, Lawler told several Christmas jokes throughout the episode, most notably in the match between Charlotte Flair and RAW debutant Chelsea Green.

Speaking on his The Jerry Lawler Show podcast, which was released three days before the pre-recorded episode of RAW, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned in advance that the show would have lots of Christmas references.

“We just used some Christmas terms because one time Chelsea grabbed Charlotte by the back of her head and rammed her face-first into the turnbuckle, and I just hit little lines like, ‘That’s not Jack Frost nipping at your nose, Charlotte, that’s the turnbuckle.’ Everything had a Christmas feel to it throughout the show. I had some good little one-liners in there, which was a lot of fun.”

He added that the only feedback he received from Paul Heyman came after the show when the RAW Executive Director joked that he could have at least said one line about Hanukkah.

“We did so many Christmas jokes on the show that’s coming up on Christmas week that afterwards the only thing that Paul Heyman came up and said to me after the show was, ‘You couldn’t have one Hanukkah line in there?’”

WWE RAW commentary team

Jerry Lawler returned to RAW as a permanent commentator alongside Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin on the show’s season premiere episode on September 30.

Since then, Maddin has been replaced at the announce desk by Samoa Joe, but it is not yet known if “The Samoan Submission Machine” will remain in that position full-time in 2020.