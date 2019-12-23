WWE News: How RAW Superstar felt after being told to lose to The Fiend

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is the Universal Champion

Speaking in his ‘WWE 365’ documentary on the WWE Network, Seth Rollins opened up about how he felt after losing the Universal Championship to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel.

At the previous pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, Rollins retained the title in controversial circumstances when he struck his opponent in the head with a sledgehammer, prompting the referee to end the match without a clear winner.

The two-time Universal Champion acknowledged during the documentary that fans were disappointed by the Hell in a Cell finish because they wanted “The Fiend” to win, and he fully understood why WWE chose to switch the title to Wyatt’s alter-ego at the next PPV.

“Yeah, just like that, there’s a new flavour of ice cream right next to me. They had me consistently. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt has been on the shelf for a while, now he’s back, he’s cool and he’s spooky and he’s doing new things. That’s exciting. People like new, whether it’s a toothbrush or a favourite wrestler, they like new. So, I understand, but I’m not going anywhere. It’s a very interesting time to be in our industry. I wish I had answers but I think I have more questions.”

Seth Rollins’ current WWE status

After losing the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins was unable to have a rematch for the title due to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt being a SmackDown Superstar.

Rollins recently turned heel on RAW after he attacked Kevin Owens and aligned with AOP duo Akam and Rezar.