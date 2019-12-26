WWE News: How The Revival reacted when Triple H allowed them to return to NXT

The Revival are currently assigned to the SmackDown brand

The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder recently competed in their first televised match on NXT in over two years when they faced The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly in the week leading up to the battle of brand supremacy at Survivor Series.

Speaking on this week’s After The Bell podcast, Triple H told Corey Graves that he received lots of messages from Superstars, including The Revival, about returning to NXT after the black and gold brand invaded the November 1 episode of SmackDown.

“When the Saudi mechanical issue happened and NXT went [to SmackDown], the second everybody got back from that trip, my phone was lit up with people saying, ‘Hey, can I come down on a Wednesday and work?’ From RAW and SmackDown.”

Triple H added that The Revival asked how long their match against The Undisputed Era would be on the November 20 episode of NXT, but they did not care how much money they were going to make from the appearance.

“Revival, those guys, when I told them they were gonna work with Undisputed Era, they were like, ‘Will we have time?’ and I said, ‘All the time you want.’ I was like, ‘You wanna know what the deal is?’ and they were like, ‘I don’t care, don’t care. We’re good, when do we show up?’”