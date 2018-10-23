WWE News: Huge Championship Changes Hands On Monday Night Raw

Rollins and Ambrose are the new Tag Team Champions

What's the story?

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose fought back the tears on Monday Night Raw to honor their fallen brother Roman Reigns in a Raw Tag Team Championship match against Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in the main event, but all wasn't as it seems.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship earlier in the night after he revealed that he was struggling with leukemia and would need to take some time away from WWE. Ambrose and Rollins then joined Reigns at the top of the ramp before he walked out of the arena and all three men had an emotional embrace.

Rollins and Ambrose them revealed in a backstage segment that they would be forced to move forward without Reigns and this would happen tonight when they battled it out for the Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose managed to defeat the team of Ziggler and McIntyre in the main event of Monday Night Raw with the help from Braun Strowman, who came down to the ring and seemingly chased McIntyre to the back.

Rollins and Ambrose were then left to pick off Dolph Ziggler who took a Curb-Stomp from The Architect and then surrendered to the three count. Interestingly, this wasn't the end of the duo's night since Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins couldn't even remain on the same page for one night.

What's next?

Rollins and Ambrose are Tag Team Champions, but they are no longer friends, which means that this will definitely be an interesting few months for The Shield brothers. It was the worst possible time to turn Dean Ambrose heel, but it was also the best possible time for the shock factor and now the company needs to equalize on this.

Do you think the two stars deserved to become Tag Team Champions? Have your say in the comments section below...