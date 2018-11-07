WWE News: Huge Championship match confirmed for Survivor Series

This will be quite the collision at Survivor Series

What's the story?

Monday night on Raw, AOP became Raw Tag Team Champions by defeating Seth Rollins, which means that they have now booked their place in a huge match at Survivor Series.

In case you didn't know...

The original plan for Survivor Series didn't see Raw and SmackDown going head to head in the traditional manner, which is why the Tag Team Championship match has felt rushed over the past few weeks. Roman Reigns' departure has caused the creative team to change a number of plans which includes crowning new Champions this week on Raw.

The Bar was part of the Raw vs SmackDown last year and interestingly walked in as the Raw Tag Team Champions, but were defeated by The Usos, so they will be wanting to ensure the result is different this time around.

The heart of the matter

Last night on SmackDown Live, it was confirmed that The Bar would be facing AOP at Survivor Series in another head to head match. The Bar has been dominating the Tag Team Divison for the past few months and now with The Big Show in their corner, they will be tough stars to overcome.

AOP have been dominating tag team wrestling since their time in NXT and now have the Championships around their waist and will easily take the fight to The Bar with Drake Maverick there to even the numbers game.

What's next?

The Bar and AOP will collide for the first time at Survivor Series next weekend with brand dominance on the line. It is unknown what the winning brand will receive, but each year Raw and SmackDown fight it out for the right to prove that they are the best brand in WWE.

Who do you think will walk out with bragging rights at Survivor Series? Have your say in the comments section below...