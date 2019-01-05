WWE News: Huge Championship rematch announced for Monday Night Raw

Rollins will cash in his rematch Monday night on Raw

What's the story?

Seth Rollins cashes in his rematch for the Intercontinental Championship this Monday Night on Raw as he takes on his former friend Dean Ambrose.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dean Ambrose at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs last month and has since been looking for a chance to cash in his rematch. Last week on Raw, Ambrose was forced to face Apollo Crews in a hard-fought Championship match after the star won a battle royale for the opportunity, but now it appears that his attention has turned back to Rollins.

Rollins was his own worst enemy at TLC since he allowed Ambrose to get inside his head and eventually this was what cost him the match. If he allows his former friend to do the same thing on Monday night, then he will have lost his final chance to reclaim his title.

The heart of the matter

Dean Ambrose defends his Intercontinental Championship Monday Night on Raw against Seth Rollins as part of a show that is already looking stacked. Hulk Hogan is set to be part of the show for the first time in more than three years, whilst John Cena and Brock Lesnar are also set to make their returns to Monday Night Raw ahead of The Royal Rumble.

Rollins and Ambrose could easily main event the show if they're given the chance, but it's likely that Lesnar and Braun Strowman will see the night out as they stand toe-to-toe one more time.

What's next?

Rollins is expected to go on to win The Royal Rumble and fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, which means that it's unlikely that Rollins will be able to win back his Championship from Ambrose on Raw.

Do you think Rollins can reclaim his title? Have your say in the comments section below...

