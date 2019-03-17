×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Huge changes in Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy's WWE schedule confirmed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.31K   //    17 Mar 2019, 22:46 IST

The WWE seems to have significantly altered the Hardys' (right) in-ring performance schedules
The WWE seems to have significantly altered the Hardys' (right) in-ring performance schedules

What's the story?

Matt Hardy has taken to his official social media account, in order to confirm a few rather significant changes in his as well as brother Jeff Hardy's WWE schedule.

Matt confirmed that starting from the March 17th WWE house show in Peoria, Illinois, he and Jeff will begin performing for WWE on a full-time schedule.

In case you didn't know...

Matt and Jeff Hardy have competed in the professional wrestling industry since the early 1990s.

Performing as a tag team as well as competing as singles performers, Matt and Jeff have garnered a considerable amount of respect and admiration from professional wrestling fans and experts alike worldwide.

The Hardy Boyz rose to global notoriety in the WWE, and have also competed extensively on the indie pro-wrestling circuit.

The heart of the matter

Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 in April of 2017, and have been featured extensively on WWE programming ever since.

One ought to note that although both Superstars did miss out on in-ring competition, albeit to a certain extent, owing to injury issues; the Hardy Boyz are now reportedly set to start performing on a full-time basis for the WWE.

Addressing the aforementioned changes in their WWE schedule, Matt also alluded to the fact that this could potentially be their last time touring for WWE on a full-time basis. Fans can read Matt's Tweets regarding the same, below --

Advertisement

What's next?

The Hardy Boyz recently emphasized that their goal is to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- with the titles presently being held by The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso).

The WWE's WrestleMania 35 event transpires at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7th.

Moreover, the WWE Universe can expect The Usos to defend their titles, most likely against Matt and Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 35.

Would you like to see Matt and Jeff Hardy win WWE Tag Team Championship gold before they retire from in-ring competition? Sound off in the comments!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Usos The Hardy Boyz Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE News: Matt Hardy teases huge changes to his WWE character
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Champion possibly spoils an exciting WrestleMania 35 match
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 26 Feb 2019: Kevin Owens returns, Hardy Boyz reunite
RELATED STORY
5 things The Hardy Boyz need to change in WWE
RELATED STORY
4 shockers WWE could be planning next week on Smackdown Live (5 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Real reason backstage the Hardy Boyz returned to WWE SmackDown this week
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Matches For WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Superstar reveals the secret to their dramatic body transformation
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Matt Hardy returned & the Hardy Boyz reunited on WWE SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Team reunites on SmackDown as Matt Hardy returns to action
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us