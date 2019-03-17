WWE News: Huge changes in Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy's WWE schedule confirmed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.31K // 17 Mar 2019, 22:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE seems to have significantly altered the Hardys' (right) in-ring performance schedules

What's the story?

Matt Hardy has taken to his official social media account, in order to confirm a few rather significant changes in his as well as brother Jeff Hardy's WWE schedule.

Matt confirmed that starting from the March 17th WWE house show in Peoria, Illinois, he and Jeff will begin performing for WWE on a full-time schedule.

In case you didn't know...

Matt and Jeff Hardy have competed in the professional wrestling industry since the early 1990s.

Performing as a tag team as well as competing as singles performers, Matt and Jeff have garnered a considerable amount of respect and admiration from professional wrestling fans and experts alike worldwide.

The Hardy Boyz rose to global notoriety in the WWE, and have also competed extensively on the indie pro-wrestling circuit.

The heart of the matter

Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 in April of 2017, and have been featured extensively on WWE programming ever since.

One ought to note that although both Superstars did miss out on in-ring competition, albeit to a certain extent, owing to injury issues; the Hardy Boyz are now reportedly set to start performing on a full-time basis for the WWE.

Addressing the aforementioned changes in their WWE schedule, Matt also alluded to the fact that this could potentially be their last time touring for WWE on a full-time basis. Fans can read Matt's Tweets regarding the same, below --

ILLINOIS... WE’RE COMING!



The Greatest Tag Team In All Of Space & Time, The #HardyBoyz, will be in @WWE tag team action..



Sunday 3/17 in Peoria, IL

Monday 3/18 in Rockford, IL pic.twitter.com/pZsTZaRIE9 — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 13, 2019

Advertisement

Starting tomorrow in Peoria, IL, The Hardys start back full-time on the @WWE touring schedule.



Don’t miss us if we’re in your town.. IT MAY BE OUR LAST TIME THERE. https://t.co/HueEvIq7QC — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 17, 2019

What's next?

The Hardy Boyz recently emphasized that their goal is to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- with the titles presently being held by The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso).

The WWE's WrestleMania 35 event transpires at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7th.

Moreover, the WWE Universe can expect The Usos to defend their titles, most likely against Matt and Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 35.

Would you like to see Matt and Jeff Hardy win WWE Tag Team Championship gold before they retire from in-ring competition? Sound off in the comments!

Advertisement