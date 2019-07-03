WWE News: Huge character change made to Kevin Owens; bizarre angle added for Extreme Rules

Kevin Owens

What's the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been vocal in the past about his wish to see how far he could go as a face. It appears that is exactly what he is getting on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

Kevin Owens opened the show on WWE SmackDown Live as he interviewed 'The Best in the World', Shane McMahon and The Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre. While Shane McMahon tried to use the segment to boast about his achievements, Kevin Owens called him out for all that he had done wrong or could not do.

Things only took a worse turn when Dolph Ziggler showed up, and Shane McMahon put the two of them together as a bizarre and unlikely tag team.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens has been a heel after he turned heel on the New Day by turning his back on the WWE Universe as well as his then-teammates to Superkick Kofi Kingston.

However, although he has acted as a heel since then, there have been moments where it appeared that he was frustrated.

At one point in the past weeks, he even left Sami Zayn in the ring to be beaten up as he left.

The heart of the matter

It appears that Kevin Owens is either turning face or a character which is closer to a Tweener. He not only called out Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre but then proceeded to tell Dolph Ziggler to get over himself.

"YOU'RE NOT GONNA COME OUT HERE AND TALK ABOUT HOW IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN YOU... IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN YOU 8 YEARS AGO AND IT WAS, KINDA, THEN IT WASN'T, AND IT'S NOT GONNA HAPPEN, JUST GET OVER IT! - @FightOwensFight to @HEELZiggler on #SDLive pic.twitter.com/h8e7J0zJxv — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2019

Ziggler and Owens both wanted a WWE Championship shot, but Shane decided to give it to neither man. Instead, in a move reminiscent of Mick Foley with Sheamus and Cesaro, he told Ziggler and Owens that they would get a title shot, but it would be for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

.@FightOwensFight has some harsh words for @HEELZiggler after he interrupts the "Kevin Owens Show" at the start of #SDLive. pic.twitter.com/Jqp7lqUI0s — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2019

They would have to team up and face Heavy Machinery. If they won, then they would be inserted into the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match at Extreme Rules, making it a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against New Day and Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

What's next?

Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler are set to team up as they take on Heavy Machinery to qualify for a title shot. Are we seeing the creation of another Bar?