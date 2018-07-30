WWE News: Huge debut announced for this week's SmackDown Live

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.00K // 30 Jul 2018, 23:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This will definitely be an interesting week for Zelina Vega

What's the story?

Lana and Zelina Vega have had their own fair share of issues over the past week and finally, General Manager Paige has revealed that the two women will collide this week on SmackDown Live.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Zelina Vega has been used predominantly as a manager in WWE, but she was a wrestler under the ring name Thea Trinidad in TNA and wrestled a handful of matches in NXT, but this is her first match on the main roster.

Last week on SmackDown Live, Lana attacked Vega before Aiden English came out to assist The Ravishing Russian and the distraction ended up costing Rusev his match against Andrade 'Cien' Almas.

The heart of the matter

Both Zelina and Lana have sent a number f public messages to each other over the past few days and finally, it's reached the point where SmackDown General Manager Paige has stepped in and made a match between the two women official for this week's show.

Well. @Zelina_VegaWWE and @LanaWWE have certainly been ... ahem... vocal about their feelings this weekend. SO let’s take this off the internet and bring it into the ring. I am making it official. Zelina vs. Lana TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 30, 2018

Zelina has only been seen as Almas' manager ever since she was promoted to the main roster a few months ago and now this is her chance to prove that she is much more than that. The last time Zelina was in the ring was in her NXT match against Candice LeRae earlier this year, but this will be the first time she has been able to show off her skills on the main roster.

What's next?

The two women asked for the match and it's thought that this is going to be a lengthy feud that could also have implications when it comes to the rivalry between Rusev and Aiden English. SmackDown emanates live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and will showcase an interesting match between Zelina and Lana.

Are you glad the two women are finally set to collide? Have your say in the comments section below.