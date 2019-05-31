WWE News: Raw's viewership suffers another drop on Memorial Day

WWE Raw

What’s the story?

The WWE viewership has once again suffered, after a rise around the Money In The Bank week and this time, it was an expected drop during the Memorial Day episode of Monday Night RAW (27th May).

The number was reportedly down to 2.19 million on that particular episode, as it started off really well and went down in the final hour.

In case you didn’t know...

The company has been trying to improve its ratings for quite some time now, as they will soon begin competing with the likes of AEW to keep hold of their audiences. WWE has been working on the quality of the product that they have been delivering to fans and the duration of the show has always been a problem.

However, this time the drop was expected as it was a holiday and there wasn’t too much of a surprise around it.

The heart of the matter

The week prior had an audience of 2.52 million and the fact that Brock won the Money In The Bank contract, it seems it got fans really intrigued. Despite that, the rating on the recent edition of RAW was as follows: (H/T CageSide Seats)

Hour one: 2.27 million

Hour two: 2.25 million

Hour three: 2.06 million

It was the lowest viewership number of May and this would really have troubled Vince and co.

What’s Next?

WWE will want to shuffle things around a bit more and get those ratings high up again. The Undertaker is scheduled to make an appearance on RAW next week and this could really help them boost their ratings. A smart cash-in for Brock can also have similar results and that is what the company will want, as they look to make a long-term impact.

On the other hand, the red brand will compete with live sports courtesy of Boston, St. Louis, and the NHL Finals as well. This could mean real trouble for them now.