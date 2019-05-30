WWE News: Daniel Bryan blames current champion for tag team matches not being in the main event

Smackdown Tag Team Champions

What's the story?

Current WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion, Daniel Bryan recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about the tag team division's position in general and blames a former tag team champion for not pushing the division.

In case you didn't Know...

Daniel Bryan, along with Rowan won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships last month after The Hardy Boyz had to relinquish the championships due to Jeff's injury. Since then, WWE has been trying to use Bryan's star power to generate some interest in the tag team division by producing great matches and segments.

Bryan has been doing some really amazing heel work with his signature promos and wrestling style. But, their ride has not been a smooth one as they lost a non-title match to The Usos at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. They need a dominating win to ascertain their position as mega heels.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan blames Kofi Kingston for tag team matches never main eventing a pay-per-view because he feels that Kofi never encouraged other teams to push themselves and put on great matches consistently to elevate the division.

But because Kofi is not someone who knocked down the door and said, ‘Hey, we as the tag team division are putting on the most exciting matches, we’re going out there and doing incredible promo work, we should be in the main event of at least one pay-per-view! We should be aiming to main-event WrestleMania!

Daniel thinks that since Kofi has won so many Tag Team Championships with so many different partners, he has become the leader of the division and others have started looking up to him.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what Bryan and Rowan can do to bring back eyes on WWE's tag team division.