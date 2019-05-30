×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Daniel Bryan blames current champion for tag team matches not being in the main event

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
99   //    30 May 2019, 22:43 IST

Smackdown Tag Team Champions
Smackdown Tag Team Champions

What's the story?

Current WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion, Daniel Bryan recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about the tag team division's position in general and blames a former tag team champion for not pushing the division.

In case you didn't Know...

Daniel Bryan, along with Rowan won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships last month after The Hardy Boyz had to relinquish the championships due to Jeff's injury. Since then, WWE has been trying to use Bryan's star power to generate some interest in the tag team division by producing great matches and segments.

Bryan has been doing some really amazing heel work with his signature promos and wrestling style. But, their ride has not been a smooth one as they lost a non-title match to The Usos at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. They need a dominating win to ascertain their position as mega heels.

Also read: AEW's Original Plan Regarding the Unveiling of Title Belt Revealed

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan blames Kofi Kingston for tag team matches never main eventing a pay-per-view because he feels that Kofi never encouraged other teams to push themselves and put on great matches consistently to elevate the division.

But because Kofi is not someone who knocked down the door and said, ‘Hey, we as the tag team division are putting on the most exciting matches, we’re going out there and doing incredible promo work, we should be in the main event of at least one pay-per-view! We should be aiming to main-event WrestleMania!

Daniel thinks that since Kofi has won so many Tag Team Championships with so many different partners, he has become the leader of the division and others have started looking up to him.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what Bryan and Rowan can do to bring back eyes on WWE's tag team division.

Tags:
Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Advertisement
3 Best Opponents For WWE champion Daniel Bryan At WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Challenger officially confirmed for Daniel Bryan at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan makes an interesting statement about his future
RELATED STORY
Ranking each WWE Championship's current spot on the main roster
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 News: Daniel Bryan reveals thoughts on not main-eventing the PPV
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston should be the main event of WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Real reason why Daniel Bryan is in a tag team now
RELATED STORY
3 possible feuds for Daniel Bryan after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions: The Usos vs Daniel Bryan & Rowan - Will a Raw team defeat the SmackDown Tag Team Champions?
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Daniel Bryan and Rowan are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us