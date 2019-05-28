AEW Rumors: AEW's Original Plan Regarding the Unveiling of Title Belt Revealed

AEW Championship Belt

What's the story?

According to WrestlingNews.co, Bret Hart was not originally scheduled to unveil AEW's World Title Belt at Double or Nothing.

In case you didn't know...

AEW held its first show under their banner last Saturday at MGM Garden Arena called Double or Nothing. The show was a huge success as many fans enjoyed it and believed it to be a great alternative and a genuine competition to WWE. In the same show, Bret Hart revealed the AEW World Championship title. A future match between Chris Jericho and Hangman Adam Page will decide the first AEW champion.

Bret Hart unveiling the belt was a big surprise as not many expected him to be present at the show considering his relationship with Vince McMahon and WWE and he got one of the best reactions of the night from the crowd.

The heart of the matter

Ric Flair

Originally, Ric Flair was scheduled to unveil the AEW World Championship belt at Double or Nothing, but due to his recent health issues, doctors advised him against traveling. So, he was pulled from the show.

He was also supposed to be at the Starrcast over the weekend where he was going to be part of a panel discussion with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat about some of their legendary matches. After that, he was supposed to be the guest of honor at his own roast. However, all those plans have to be canceled due to his health problems. Bret Hart was personally called by Cody Rhodes, for which he thanked him publicly.

What's Next?

AEW will host its next show, Fyter Fest on June 29 at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach Florida. They have also announced a couple of other pay-per-views like Fight for the Fallen, which is scheduled for July 13th and All Out, which is scheduled for August 31st.