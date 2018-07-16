WWE News: Huge Extreme Rules Championship rematch confirmed for this week's edition of SmackDown Live

A US Title rematch has been confirmed for SmackDown

What’s the story?

Following the aftermath of the WWE United States Championship match between Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, SmackDown Live General Manager Paige has announced a championship rematch between the two men for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

In case you didn’t know...

Prior to the start to their US Title match at Extreme Rules, Shinsuke Nakamura opened his championship bout against Jeff Hardy with a low-blow even before the referee could ring the bell to get things officially underway. And despite not being at his absolute best, Hardy eventually went on to continue the match, only for Nakamura to catch him with a quick Kinshasa that ultimately got the job done for ‘The Artist’ as he won the WWE United States Championship for the very first time in his career, marking his first main roster title win as well.

Following the conclusion of the match, former WWE World Champion Randy Orton made his much-awaited return after an unfortunate injury kept ‘The Viper’ out in the sidelines for the past several months and upon his return to television, Orton cemented his place as the newest heel of SD Live, when he attacked Hardy and low-blowed him after the match.

The heart of the matter

As per first confirmed by WWE’s official Twitter handle, former WWE US Champion Jeff Hardy will be getting his title rematch against ‘The Artist’ Shinsuke Nakamura on this week’s edition of SmackDown Live and following the official confirmation from SD Live GM Paige, the US Title rematch between hardy and Nakamura has indeed been made official for this Tuesday night.

What’s next?

Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura’s upcoming US Title rematch should definitely last longer than their match at Extreme Rules and given the fact that ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton has also made his presence felt upon this feud, we can certainly expect the former WWE World Champion to have some sort of impact in this match as well.

