WWE News: Huge names advertised for SmackDown 1000

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 132 // 03 Oct 2018, 05:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE could be set to screen a huge episode of SmackDown Live

What's the story?

It's just two weeks until SmackDown's 1000th episode and already it appears that the Capital One Arena is already advertising a number of huge names for the show.

In case you didn't know...

It was revealed last week that Ric Flair, Randy Orton, Triple H, and Batista were set to reunite on October 16th in what could well be an epic Evolution reunion, which is odd considering the group was once exclusive to Raw.

Other names that have been rumoured for the show include former World Champion Edge, The Rock, and Rey Mysterio. Whilst these are just a few superstars that could be set to appear in Washington DC, there are a few that are being advertised as already confirmed to be part of the show itself.

The heart of the matter

The Capital One Arena has released their advertisement for the show in two weeks' time and there are a number of interesting names on the promotion. The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Vickie Guerrero, Teddy Long and Torrie Wilson are all set to be in attendance, whilst there are also two matches listed to be taking place.

Charlotte, Asuka, and Naomi will take on Becky Lynch and The IIconics in a six-woman tag team match, whilst The Miz and Samoa Joe will team up to take on Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles.

What's next?

SmackDown 1000 takes place on October 16th and WWE looks to be pulling out all of the stops ahead of this huge episode. It is thus far unknown how the format for the episode is being planned, though a number of former stars are expected to be integrated within the show, the penultimate ahead of Evolution.

Which other big names should be in attendance for SmackDown 1000? Have your say in the comments section below...