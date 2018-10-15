WWE News: Huge qualifying matches announced for this week's episode of Raw

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will collide once again this week on Raw

What's the story?

It's the penultimate Raw ahead of Evolution this week, but it looks as though the men will be taking center stage as some interesting matches have been announced as qualifiers for the upcoming WWE World Cup.

In case you didn't know...

Whilst news surrounding the Crown Jewel event has saturated the wrestling world over the past few days, WWE still reports that Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd and the first ever WWE World Cup will take place.

So far, John Cena, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, and Kurt Angle have all qualified for the eight-man tournament which is set to crown the best wrestler in the world.

The heart of the matter

Monday night on Raw, the issues between The Shield and The Dogs of War are set to continue as WWE recently announced that Dolph Ziggler will take on Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will collide with Drew McIntyre with places in the WWE World Cup on the line.

Dean Ambrose seemingly walked out on The Shield last week on Raw, so it will be interesting to see how this storyline continues since the odds will be stacked against The Lunatic Fringe and his Shield teammates may not be in his corner after his recent actions.

What's next?

Crown Jewel is still seemingly up in the air, but WWE is expected to make an official announcement regarding the show in the coming days. WWE is obviously still pushing forward with their World Cup qualifiers on this week's shows since Crown Jewel could still happen, but in a different country, given the controversy that currently surrounds Saudi Arabia.

Which two stars will qualify for the World Cup next? Have your say in the comments section below...