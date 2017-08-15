WWE News: Huge segment announced featuring brand new champion

It's time to live it up with the Titus Brand!

by Riju Dasgupta News 15 Aug 2017, 11:54 IST

Let's get ready to party with Titus Worldwide on 205 Live!

What's the story?

We saw the crowning of a new champion on Raw, as Akira Tozawa defeated Neville to become the new Cruiserweight Champion. Titus Worldwide announced a very special championship celebration for their big client on 205 Live this week, in the aftermath of Tozawa's big win.

Also Read: WWE News: Akira Tozawa defeats Neville to become Cruiserweight Champion

They were even joined by a familiar face, as they celebrated their win following Raw this week. None other, than 'The Boss' Sasha Banks.

In case you didn't know...

At least in the storyline, Titus Worldwide persuaded Kurt Angle to move up the big Cruiserweight Title match from SummerSlam and have it on Raw instead. The match was an exciting one, where the conclusion came as a result of a missed Red Arrow from the champion.

Tozawa followed it up with his classic top-rope Senton for the win. This ends Neville's record 197-day reign at the top, a reign where he has elevated the title immensely.

The heart of the matter

Before Neville gets his rematch at SummerSlam 2017 this weekend in Brooklyn, Titus Worldwide has promised a championship celebration for the brand new champion on 205 Live.

We know how these events go, so expect there to be interference from the former Cruiserweight Champion. We have all witnessed Jinder Mahal's India themed celebrations, so we wonder if this one will be Japanese themed.

What's next?

After the celebrations do take place, we head to SummerSlam 2017 in Brooklyn for an absolutely jam packed show.

Neville takes on Akira Tozawa in a rematch that should set the stage on fire and how!

Author's take

This is the central storyline on 205 Live, so we expect WWE to pull all stops to make this segment a success. I can't wait to see what devious plans Neville has, up his sleeve.