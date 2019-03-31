×
WWE News: Huge segment planned for this week's SmackDown Live

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
906   //    31 Mar 2019, 22:57 IST

Will Bryan come out on top on the go home show of SmackDown Live?
Will Bryan come out on top on the go home show of SmackDown Live?

What's the story?

WWE have just announced a huge segment to cap off the final SmackDown Live before WrestleMania 35.

Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston will be making their WrestleMania match official with a contract signing on the go home show.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on SmackDown Live, Big E and Xavier Woods ran the tag team gauntlet, lasting over 50 minutes in the ring and coming out on top to win the whole thing. 

An ecstatic Kofi Kingston sprinted towards the ring and the celebration began. A string of SmackDown Live babyfaces ran to the ring and joined the trio in celebration, in one of the coolest WWE visuals in recent memory.

As Vince McMahon was about to leave in his limo, Kayla Braxton caught up with him in time and asked whether this meant that Kofi was going to WrestleMania. Vince uttered the word which the WWE Universe had been wanting to hear him say since a long while: 'Yes'.

McMahon followed by asking whether a B+ player like Kingston would be able to defeat Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

WWE's Twitter account has just confirmed that the Dreadlocked Dynamo and The Planet's Champion are going to make the match official by signing a contract.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston's meteoric rise to the top of SmackDown Live has been the most heartwarming tale the WWE Creative has come up with in a long time. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods went through a lot to reach this spot, and there's just one last hurdle to cross before the match takes place at 'Mania.

A quick look at the history of WWE contract signings is proof enough that the upcoming segment on SmackDown Live definitely won't end with the competitors shaking each other's hands. 

What do you think will happen this Tuesday on SmackDown Live? Will The New Day come out on top again?



Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
