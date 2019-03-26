WWE Rumor: Huge Survivor Series 2019 main event revealed?

This year's show seems to be a must watch PPV

What's the story?

Local advertising in Chicago recently revealed a huge traditional Survivor Series elimination match for this year's show.

The advertising revealed a 5-on-5 traditional elimination match, pitting 5 Raw Superstars against 5 SmakDown Live Superstars.

In case you didn't know...

Survivor Series is one of the Big 4 WWE PPV's along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble. The PPV was conceived by Vince McMahon to go head to head with WCW Starrcade and has gone on to become one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

The PPV usually features traditional elimination matches pitting teams of 5 Superstars. Since the past several years, the Thanksgiving Classic has become the battleground for brand supremacy, with Raw and SmackDown going head to head for bragging rights.

The heart of the matter

@StateofCombat wwe airing this commercial in Chicago for Survivor Series later this year... giving away the teams already 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cfqCWyASIS — Luke Mirza (@LexLuker88) March 26, 2019

The advertising features a 5-on-5 traditional elimination match, pitting Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley from Raw against Team SmackDown's WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio.

Survivor Series 2019 will be emanating from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont IL, with the tickets going on sale starting this Friday.

What's next?

It's certainly strange that WWE would reveal a match of this caliber months before it actually takes place, slapping the graphic of the match on a TV screen for everyone to see.

This could very well be a ploy to create intrigue among the WWE Universe, and we could go on to see a completely different line-up for the Raw vs SmackDown Survivor Series elimination match at the PPV.

What are your thoughts on this match? Are you pumped to see these 10 men battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series? Sound off!

