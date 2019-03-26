×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumor: Huge Survivor Series 2019 main event revealed?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
315   //    26 Mar 2019, 09:35 IST

This year's show seems to be a must watch PPV
This year's show seems to be a must watch PPV

What's the story?

Local advertising in Chicago recently revealed a huge traditional Survivor Series elimination match for this year's show.

The advertising revealed a 5-on-5 traditional elimination match, pitting 5 Raw Superstars against 5 SmakDown Live Superstars.

In case you didn't know...

Survivor Series is one of the Big 4 WWE PPV's along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble. The PPV was conceived by Vince McMahon to go head to head with WCW Starrcade and has gone on to become one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

The PPV usually features traditional elimination matches pitting teams of 5 Superstars. Since the past several years, the Thanksgiving Classic has become the battleground for brand supremacy, with Raw and SmackDown going head to head for bragging rights.

The heart of the matter

The advertising features a 5-on-5 traditional elimination match, pitting Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley from Raw against Team SmackDown's WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio.

Survivor Series 2019 will be emanating from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont IL, with the tickets going on sale starting this Friday.

What's next?

It's certainly strange that WWE would reveal a match of this caliber months before it actually takes place, slapping the graphic of the match on a TV screen for everyone to see.

This could very well be a ploy to create intrigue among the WWE Universe, and we could go on to see a completely different line-up for the Raw vs SmackDown Survivor Series elimination match at the PPV.

What are your thoughts on this match? Are you pumped to see these 10 men battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series? Sound off!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the match card and its results
RELATED STORY
4 Similarities between Survivor Series 2017 and Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
5 worst moments in the history of WWE Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Braun Strowman Ties Historic Survivor Series Record
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Real reason why Enzo Amore invaded Survivor Series finally revealed
RELATED STORY
5 interesting facts about Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
5 most memorable moments in Survivor Series history
RELATED STORY
10 best Traditional Survivor Series matches
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Thanksgiving Survivor Series 
RELATED STORY
5 best moments in the history of WWE Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us