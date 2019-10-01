WWE News: Huge tag team match confirmed for Crown Jewel; team members revealed

Team Hulk Hogan

This week's season premiere of WWE RAW featured a star-studded edition of the MizTV involving the WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. Although the segment was supposed to be a celebration of the Red Brand, Flair and Hogan seemed to take on each other.

Ultimately, Miz TV culminated with the announcement of a mega 10-man tag team match for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Team Flair will be taking on Team Hogan with five of the best Superstars from either of the brands on each team.

Team Hogan vs Team Flair

Just after The Miz announced the tag team match, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins revealed himself as the captain of Hulk Hogan's team. To which, Ric Flair brought up the 14-time World Champion Randy Orton as his team captain.

This was followed by Seth Rollins challenging The Viper to a match while King Corbin made his way out. He went on the attack the WWE Universal Champion, thereby aligning himself with Ric Flair's team. Orton and Corbin continued their assault on Rollins until Rusev showed up to even the odds.

As of now, it can be stated that Team Flair consists of Randy Orton(c) and Baron Corbin while Team Hogan features Seth Rollins(c) and Rusev.

RAW's main event set

Although Rusev came to the aid of The Architect, he was very vocal on how he had to show up to save the day for Seth Rollins. With Rey Mysterio no longer challenging for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of RAW's season premiere, the Bulgarian Brute stood up to the occasion.

Rusev felt that Seth Rollins owed him a debt for saving him and challenged him for a WWE Universal Championship match later in the show. WWE eventually confirmed the match and we have our main event set for tonight's RAW.

