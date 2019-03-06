×
WWE News: Huge title match added to Fastlane PPV

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
902   //    06 Mar 2019, 15:48 IST

The Revival will defend their tag titles
The Revival will defend their tag titles

What's the story?

As per reports confirmed by WWE themselves, another huge title match has been added to WWE Fastlane, as current Raw Tag Team Champions, The Revival prepare themselves to defend their straps in an exciting Triple Threat Match.

In case you didn't know...

On 11th February 2019, The Revival finally won the Raw Tag Team Championships by defeating the former champion duo of Chad Gable and Bobby Roode on Monday Night Raw. The win also marked The Revival's first title win on the main roster and within the following two weeks, the current Raw Tag Team Champions ended up losing against two NXT call ups.

As seen on Raw, the duo of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder ended up losing against the newly called up teams of DIY and Ricochet and Aleister Black.

The heart of the matter

Prior to tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, WWE executive Kayla Braxton announced that the duo of Aleister Black and Ricochet will be challenging for the Raw Tag Team Championships once again at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view, this time in a Triple Threat Match.

As noted, current champions The Revival will not only have to deal with Black and Ricochet once again but will also have to make sure that they successfully defeat the team of Chad Gable and Bobby Roode at Fastlane.

The announcement was made shortly after Ricochet and Black failed to win the titles on Raw, thanks to outside interference from Gable and Roode, leading to a DQ win for The Revival.

What's next?

Fastlane takes place on the 10th of March and WWE has surely lined up a very stacked card for the show, featuring the likes of Becky Lynch, a returning Kevin Owens, a newly reunited Shield, and SmackDown Women's Champion, Asuka and a lot more.

Fastlane will also be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35 and takes place at The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

