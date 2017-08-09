WWE News: Huge Toronto street fight match ensues after SmackDown goes off the air

Fans in Toronto witnessed tag team action involving Kevin Owens and AJ Styles after SmackDown.

SmackDown Live saw a fantastic dark match go down after the show

What’s the story?

Four of SmackDown Live’s top Superstars competed in a ‘Toronto Street Fight’ in a dark match this Tuesday night after SmackDown Live.

Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles teamed up to take on the team of Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a dark match after SmackDown went off the air. The fans at the Air Canada Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada went home pleased as Nakamura and Styles emerged as the victors.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE often schedule several thrilling dark matches before and/or after its televised shows, primarily as a way of gauging fan reactions from the live audience in attendance.

The company is often known to have put forth several memorable feuds together based on the reactions they get from pitting different Superstars against one another in dark matches.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens has always received the loudest reactions in his native of Canada, and this time was no different, as the fans in attendance at the Air Canada Center were considerably vocal throughout the dark match that went down this week after SmackDown Live.

The number 1 contender for the WWE Championship Shinsuke Nakamura and the reigning WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeated the number 1 contender for the US title Kevin Owens and ‘Mr Money In The Bank’ Baron Corbin.

What’s next?

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to face Jinder Mahal for the latter’s WWE Championship, whereas United States Champion AJ Styles will defend his strap against Kevin Owens. Both matchups are set to go down at SummerSlam, this August 20th.

Author’s take

A few of my friends who watched SmackDown in person and were at the venue this week, couldn’t stop talking about this dark match.

As per most of them, the matchup was much better than the SD Live TV main event between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal. Well, that’s professional wrestling for you, brother!