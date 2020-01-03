WWE news: Huge triple threat match announced for SmackDown

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

SmackDown

WWE have announced that Bayley and Sasha Banks will be involved in a triple-threat match tonight on SmackDown. They will be facing the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.

The match was announced on WWE.com just hours before the show takes place. Tonight's show airs from FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee and this is the only match that has been confirmed so far.

Lacey Evans has been feuding with Banks and Bayley lately with Dana Brooke helping her even the odds. But the addition of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in this match is a surprise.

The former women's tag-team champions did host A Moment of Bliss last week with Lacey Evans. Banks and Bayley attacked Dana Brooke backstage at that time and dragged her out when Evans was waiting for her in the ring.

The four women were then involved in a match which Saw Banks and Bayley walk out as the winners. Dana and Lacey put up a great fight, but Sasha made Brooke tap out with a Bank Statement.

Apart from the triple threat, we are expected to see more of Roman Reigns vs King Corbin and the buildup to Daniel Bryan vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble.