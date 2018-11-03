WWE News: Huge update after Triple H sustains injury at Crown Jewel

Triple H was visibly injured

What's the story?

At WWE's Crown Jewel event, the main event of D-Generation X vs The Brothers of Destruction completely stole the show with Shawn Michaels proving he still had it every step of the way to close the show.

One sour note, though, was that Triple H was visibly working hurt for most of the match with what looked like a serious injury.

WWE has now confirmed the injury as an apparent torn pectoral muscle, stating that The Game will undergo surgery upon his return to the United States.

In case you didn't know...

A stacked Crown Jewel show had a monumental main event to close out the spectacle in Saudi Arabia when Triple H and a returning Shawn Michaels reunited as D-Generation X to take on the Brothers of Destruction after a hotly-anticipated clash between HHH and the Deadman at Super Showdown ended in chaos last month.

Early on in the match, Kane dumped Triple H on the outside of the ring with a nasty landing seemingly injuring him. His game appeared pretty much paralysed and his hand was unable to loosen or tighten grip - though commentators at the time suggested it might have been a rib injury.

Triple H continued the match, although he was slammed through the announce table and out of the action for a large chunk of it. Impressively though, The Game battled back and played a huge role at the end of the encounter - seemingly fighting through immense pain to put on an incredible show.

The heart of the matter

WWE has confirmed Triple H's injury, sustained at Crown Jewel, and provided an update via WWE.com.

During the epic showdown between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel, Triple H sustained what appears to be a torn pectoral muscle, WWE.com has learned.

As a result, The Game plans to return to the United States this week to undergo surgical repair.

INJURY UPDATE: @TripleH sustained what appears to be a torn pectoral muscle during the #WWECrownJewel main event between #DX and The #BrothersOfDestruction. https://t.co/6KEEUsHf2v — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018

What's next?

We await further updates on the extent of Triple H's injury. There's no word how long The Game may be out of action for, but we'll keep you updated as more information becomes clear in due course.

