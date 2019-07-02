WWE News: Huge stipulation added to Extreme Rules Winner Take All Match for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were set to defend their WWE Universal Championship and WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules in a 'Winner Take All' match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

The two of them already had the odds stacked against them, as if even one of them were to be pinned, both of them would lose their Championships. However, now it appears that WWE has added a new stipulation to the match.

In their latest update, just hours before WWE RAW, the company announced on their Twitter account that the match will now be an Extreme Rules Match.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch found themselves thrown together when Lynch was forced to come to the rescue of her real-life boyfriend at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Baron Corbin announced at Stomping Grounds that Lacey Evans would be the Special Guest Referee. Evans favoured Corbin and allowed him to get the advantage over Rollins. However, the breaking point came when she refused to count the pinfall when Rollins covered Corbin.

Evans put her hands on Seth, even stooping to hit him with the low blow. This brought Lynch out to protect Seth Rollins and she managed it, allowing Seth to get the win, this time with a legitimate referee counting the falls.

The two were attacked the following night on WWE RAW by Corbin and Evans, which led to the announcement of the match which turned out to be 'Winners Take All'

The heart of the matter

Now, the stakes for the match just went up, as the stipulation that has been announced for the match, is WWE Extreme Rules.

This changes the game as both parties could be in the ring at the same time. Now it is a matter of whose teamwork is better.

What's next?

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin, and Lacey Evans are all going to be on WWE RAW tonight. Their reactions to this match will certainly be worth seeing.

What do you think about the stipulation? Sound off in the comments below!