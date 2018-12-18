×
WWE News: Huge update on Sami Zayn's return to television

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
670   //    18 Dec 2018, 08:21 IST

Sami Zayn has been shelved due to injury
Sami Zayn has been shelved due to injury

What's the story?

WWE have confirmed that Sami Zayn will be returning to in-ring action very soon, via a video package on this week's Monday Night Raw.

Zayn hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank when he lost to Bobby Lashley very quickly in a surprising culmination of their feud - butt was later revealed that Zayn was struggling with two torn rotator cuffs and required surgery on both shoulders.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn has been incredibly unlucky when it comes to shoulder injuries - injuring one shoulder by throwing his arm up on the way to the ring to face John Cena on his main roster debut in a United States Championship Open Challenge.

The more recent injury, though, was twice as bad with the former NXT star suffered two torn rotator cuffs. It later emerged that Zayn wrestled 163 times in 2017 and 65 times in 2018 - reportedly working with an injury the entire time.

While speaking to WWE.com on June 21st following his first shoulder surgery, Zayn revealed how his injuries progressively got much worse.

It started to get progressively worse, so basically, long story short, it turns out I have two torn rotator cuffs. The left one and the right one are both torn. I just underwent surgery on the right one, and then in about six or seven weeks, I'll be undergoing surgery on the left one, and hopefully I can come back healthy and happy.

Sami Zayn sent out this tweet:

The heart of the matter

WWE confirmed on Raw that Sami Zayn will be returning to the ring very soon, airing a video package on the Underdog from the Underground.

Zayn has been shelved since the Money In The Bank event with two torn rotator cuffs and has since undergone surgery on both his shoulders.

What's next?

Zayn's specific return date is unknown, but the news is very welcome as his estimated return date was scheduled for around WrestleMania due to the nature of the injury. 

What would you like to see Sami Zayn do upon his return? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
