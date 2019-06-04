WWE News: Huge update on Seth Rollins' medical condition following Raw

Seth Rollins

What's the story?

In the aftermath to tonight's episode of WWE Raw, WWE has now released a medical update on the current condition of Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to tonight's edition of Raw, WWE had confirmed via Stephanie McMahon that this year's Money in the Bank winner Brock Lesnar, would seemingly be punished for all his disrespectful actions on last week's Raw.

Lesnar, who at MITB shocked the entire world by capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase, has been showcasing his humorous side with the MITB briefcase in recent weeks and has also teased a cash-in on either Universal Champion, Seth Rollins or WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston.

Despite Lesnar's back-and-forth teasing of a potential cash-in on Rollins, the current Universal Champion hasn't certainly backed down from a fight and seems more than prepared to defend his title against the man from whom he initially won it from at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Universal Champion, Seth Rollins was the victim of a brutal assault by "Mr. Money in the Bank" Brock Lesnar and former Raw General Manager, Baron Corbin.

Not only did Rollins learn the fact that Lesnar will be cashing in his MITB contract at Super ShowDown but he was further brutalized by 'The Beast Incarnate' who stormed into the arena and assaulted Rollins with a low-blow, steel chair strikes, German suplexes, an F5 outside the ring, and with the MITB briefcase itself.

Following the assault, WWE has now confirmed that Rollins has now been taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation after sustaining several injuries at the hands of the former Universal Champion.

We'll keep you updated in regards to further updates.

#UniversalChampion @WWERollins was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation after sustaining apparent injuries at the hands of “Mr. Money in the Bank” @BrockLesnar on #RAW. @HeymanHustle https://t.co/1IVrQxp3WU — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2019

What's next?

As heard by Brock Lesnar himself on Raw, 'The Beast Incarnate' will be cashing in his MITB briefcase at the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the 7th of June.

This will technically be a WM 35 rematch between Rollins and Lesnar and should be very interesting.