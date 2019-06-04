×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Huge update on Seth Rollins' medical condition following Raw

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.87K   //    04 Jun 2019, 09:23 IST

Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins

What's the story?

In the aftermath to tonight's episode of WWE Raw, WWE has now released a medical update on the current condition of Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to tonight's edition of Raw, WWE had confirmed via Stephanie McMahon that this year's Money in the Bank winner Brock Lesnar, would seemingly be punished for all his disrespectful actions on last week's Raw.

Lesnar, who at MITB shocked the entire world by capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase, has been showcasing his humorous side with the MITB briefcase in recent weeks and has also teased a cash-in on either Universal Champion, Seth Rollins or WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston.

Despite Lesnar's back-and-forth teasing of a potential cash-in on Rollins, the current Universal Champion hasn't certainly backed down from a fight and seems more than prepared to defend his title against the man from whom he initially won it from at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Universal Champion, Seth Rollins was the victim of a brutal assault by "Mr. Money in the Bank" Brock Lesnar and former Raw General Manager, Baron Corbin.

Not only did Rollins learn the fact that Lesnar will be cashing in his MITB contract at Super ShowDown but he was further brutalized by 'The Beast Incarnate' who stormed into the arena and assaulted Rollins with a low-blow, steel chair strikes, German suplexes, an F5 outside the ring, and with the MITB briefcase itself.

Following the assault, WWE has now confirmed that Rollins has now been taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation after sustaining several injuries at the hands of the former Universal Champion.

We'll keep you updated in regards to further updates.

Advertisement

What's next?

As heard by Brock Lesnar himself on Raw, 'The Beast Incarnate' will be cashing in his MITB briefcase at the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the 7th of June.

This will technically be a WM 35 rematch between Rollins and Lesnar and should be very interesting.

Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Advertisement
WWE News: AJ Styles fires back at Seth Rollins following their brawl on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar didn't cash in even though Seth Rollins was knocked down
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar ran away from Seth Rollins on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why AJ Styles abandoned Seth Rollins on Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE makes last-minute change to Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins on Raw 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Likeliest contenders to defeat Seth Rollins & become the next Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins talks about the pressure of being the top guy on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins assaulted by surprise Superstar
RELATED STORY
5 Potential feuds for Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why The Bar attacking Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins on WWE Raw was the best thing to do
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us