WWE News: Huge WWE Championship match takes place following SmackDown Live

Bryan defended his Championship against The Miz following SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan is the current WWE Champion and he was forced to defend his title after SmackDown went off the air last night.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan and The Miz have a storied rivalry which dates all the way back to their work together in NXT. Bryan was cleared to return to the ring earlier this year after two years on the sidelines and The Miz was the man that he made a b-line for since he had caused him a number of problems for him whilst he was General Manager of SmackDown Live.

Bryan won the WWE Championship ahead of Survivor Series last month and he has since turned heel and become one of the most hated stars in SmackDown Live which has allowed him to step into an interesting new character.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan was on SmackDown Live this past week as a guest on commentary for The Miz vs AJ Styles and both men attacked the former Champion after the match. After SmackDown went off the air, Bryan was forced to defend his Championship against one of this greatest rivals in The Miz.

The former Champion battled it out with Bryan but was unable to pick up the win. It was reported by WrestlingInc that Miz received a face reaction from the crowd and was playing the babyface role throughout the match, which shows that this could be a character change that is coming his way in the coming months.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan battles AJ Styles at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs next weekend as The Phenomenal One looks to reclaim his WWE Championship in San Jose.

Do you think AJ Styles will reclaim the WWE Championship on December 16th? Have your say in the comments section below...

