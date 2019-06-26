WWE News: Huge WWE Championship match confirmed for Extreme Rules

Kofi Kingston

What's the story?

Following the conclusion of this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE took to various social media platforms and confirmed that current champion Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against challenger Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship when he defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Shortly after his historic title win at the Grandest Stage of Them All, Kingston successfully defended the WWE Title against the likes of Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and is very recently coming off two back-to-back successful title defenses against Dolph Ziggler.

At the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, Kingston defeated Ziggler in a Steel Cage Match to retain the WWE Title, however, the very next night on Raw, the WWE Champion was once again put on notice by his next challenger.

The heart of the matter

As seen on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, former United States Champion Samoa Joe sent a huge notice to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston by brutally attacking him following his matches against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Joe, who is currently coming off a title loss against Ricochet, has now earned himself another world title shot in WWE, as the former two-time US Champion is once again set to challenge for the WWE Championship.

Joe previously failed to win the WWE Title on several occasions when he was in a feud against then-WWE Champion AJ Styles on the blue brand of SmackDown Live. The former NXT Champion has also challenged for the Universal Title in the past as well, however, he hasn't had the privilege of winning a world title in WWE thus far.

What's next?

This year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view will be taking place on the 15th of July at the Wells Fargo Center and the show will also feature The Undertaker as well.