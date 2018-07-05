WWE News: Hulk Hogan and Edge recall their Tag Team Championship win from 2002

Hulk Hogan and Edge following their tag title win

What’s the story?

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently took it to Twitter and praised his former tag team partner and fellow Hall of Famer Edge, with whom ‘The Hulkster’ has previously won the WWE Tag Team Championships with.

In case you didn’t know…

Upon his arrival to the SmackDown brand in 2002, ‘The Rated R Superstar’ Edge began a feud with Kurt Angle, with the two eventually squaring off in a hair vs hair match at the Judgment Day pay-per-view. However, shortly afterwards, Edge was eventually sidelined due to an unfortunate injury that forced him to be out of action for almost a month, but, following his return to the blue brand, Edge subsequently formed an alliance with Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

Both Hogan and Edge eventually won the WWE Tag Team Championships on July 4, 2002, on an episode of SmackDown, when the duo defeated the team of Billy and Chuck from the Fleet Center in Boston.

The heart of the matter

On the 16th anniversary of Edge and Hulk Hogan’s triumphant Tag Title win, ‘The Hulkster’ decided to take a trip down memory via his official Twitter handle as he looked back on his and ‘The Rated R Superstar’s’ from 2002.

In a recent tweet, Hulk Hogan decided to praise his former tag team partner Edge, as he noted that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is truly one of the all-time greats to ever step foot into the squared circle and if wasn’t for his devastating neck injury, then Edge would’ve surely surpassed everyone in the Pro Wrestling business.

In response, Edge also noted on Twitter that Hogan is apparently the one who inspired him to wrestle, as he stated the following on social media:

Coming from the brother brother who inspired me to be a wrestler, this type of compliment will resonate with me until I’m the old, surly, uncool grandpa who tells all the grandkids, back in my day I teamed with Hulk Hogan. And the people went banana! Although they actually did https://t.co/3wCHZVdq0I — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 3, 2018

What’s next?

Edge is currently enjoying his post-retirement life outside of the wrestling ring, whereas, on the other hand, there have been several talks of potentially bringing Hulk Hogan back to the WWE, following his departure in 2015.

