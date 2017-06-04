WWE News: Hulk Hogan comments on Bill Maher racial slur controversy

The Hulkster took exception to the remarks made by a popular American comedian on live television.

Hulk Hogan took exception to Maher's recent remarks.

What's the story?

Popular political commentator, comedian, and television host Bill Maher has found himself in some hot water after using a racially insensitive phrase during a recent interview with Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse. Hulk Hogan took to Twitter to condemn to Maher’s actions.

ON PURPOSE and ,only an apology,,unbelievable. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 4, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Bill Maher is the host of a very popular HBO late-night political talk show entitled Real Time With Bill Maher. He has also hosted a similar program called Politically Incorrect.

The heart of the matter

During Maher’s interview with Republican Senator Ben Sasse, Bill got a little carried away with the conversation and used the phrase “house ni**er” among other inappropriate remarks. HBO immediately condemned the comments calling them “inexcusable and tasteless.” HBO officials also stated that the segment would be removed from all future airings of the show.

Maher issued a brief apology, stating that he had “slept poorly” the night before and should have never made the remark.

Another person who is all too familiar with the controversy surrounding a slip of the tongue is Hulk Hogan. As most of us know, Hogan was released from his WWE contract after an audio recording leaked which included Hogan using some racially insensitive remarks. Since then, Hogan has been on a crusade of sorts, trying to make sure that everyone knows he is truly sorry for what he said.

Also read: 5 audacious claims made by Hulk Hogan

What's next?

There have been a number of rumours circulating over the last couple of days, which suggest that Hulk Hogan is on the verge of signing a contract to return to the WWE. While neither side has confirmed anything, many fans feel like that time is coming in the near future.

Authors take

When you work in an industry where you are in the public light, such as sports or entertainment, you must hold yourself to a higher standard and make sure that you think before you speak. Bill Maher has made a career out of keeping his audience on the edge of their seats with his views While I can see how it may be easy to have a quick slip-up from time-to-time, there is never an excuse for using phrases such as the one mentioned here.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com