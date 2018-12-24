WWE News: Hulk Hogan fires back at history of not putting over younger stars

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan is arguably the most famous professional wrestler of all time. With that status has come a lot of fame and glory but a lot of criticism. One thing Hogan has been widely criticized for is his alleged inability for putting over younger superstars.

Hogan addressed some of these claims directly on Twitter, saying someone like Bret Hart wasn't ready, according to a report from Ringsidenews.com and Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan practically defined pro wrestling in the 1980s and up until the 2000s. His best days were behind him once the new millennium started but he still competed in matches for WWE and other promotions.

Since he was such a huge star and carried the WWF for much of the company's early run, some have argued that he became difficult to work with and wouldn't drop the title. While those are allegations that only those backstage would be able to confirm, more than one wrestler has mentioned that in public.

Shawn Michaels went into business for himself during his match with Hogan at Summerslam in 2005, overselling many of Hogan's moves.

Backstage rumours suggested neither man wanted to lose as is often the case in the business. Some also felt that he failed to put over Bret Hart after the steroids' scandal of the early 1990s.

Vince was looking to push a smaller, less muscular wrestler as the face of WWF and he felt Hart was the one to push. Hart would lose the WWE Championship to Yokozuna at Wrestlemania 9 only to have Hogan 'come to his aid' and immediately challenge Yokozuna for the belt.

He won the belt from Yokozuna in 22 seconds. Whatever rumours or wrestlers you believe regarding the matter, the 'refusing to put over younger wrestlers' criticism has followed Hogan throughout his career.

The heart of the matter

Hogan recently addressed the claim of not putting younger wrestlers by tweeting the following himself:

Who did I forget to put over? Brother! Lol. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2018

Of course, it didn't take long for someone to respond to the Hulkster as Twitter use Jack McCurry noted Bret Hart in 1993. Hogan responded with this tweet:

Back then before you were born we we still drawing huge money,his era did start yet brother lol. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2018

McCurry then responded that he was just busting Hogan's chops. Someone else chimed in with another interesting name in CM Punk. He clearly wasn't active the same time as Hogan:

He was still in jr high — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2018

Some people might have been just having fun with Hulk while others might have been serious.

What's next?

Hogan will always have a place in the hearts of pro wrestling fans. But he will also always have his detractors from both the era in which he wrestled in and in some fans of the sport.

The truth is somewhere in the middle, but a wise wrestler once said its hard to make it in pro wrestling AND make friends.

Hogan likely didn't always stay on top by saying prayers and taking his vitamins, but his mark on the sport will always be remembered.

The sport wouldn't be where it is without him.

