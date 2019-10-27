WWE News: Hulk Hogan gets into a confrontation with fan [Video]

Hogan's confrontation with a fan

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently got into a heated exchange with a fan while hanging out at a lounge. The video was posted on Barstool Sports' official Instagram handle and shows Hogan berating the fan.

Hogan's Hall of Fame career

Hulk Hogan is one of the very few who have revolutionized the Pro Wrestling business in more ways than one. Hogan's rise to the top of the WWE roster in the 80s helped Vince McMahon turn the company into a global phenomenon, and the two men made WrestleMania into what it is today. Hogan didn't stop here, and reinvented his character in WCW in the mid-90s, turning heel in one of the most significant moments in the history of this business. Along with the likes of The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and The Undertaker, Hogan is the most recognizable wrestler on this planet.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been involved in a long string of controversies over the course of his decorated career in this industry. The leaking of a private video a few years ago led to Hogan being erased out of WWE's website and the Hall of Fame, but the two parties came to terms later on. Hogan is all set to appear at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which will see a big 10-Man match pitting Team Hogan and Team Flair.

The incident

As you can see in the video below, Hogan threw a bunch of insults at a fan in a heated exchange at a lounge. The fan can be seen responding, but isn't audible. Hogan said that he has a right to have a few moments by himself. He also told the fan to calm down, and that he doesn't have any idea who he is dealing with.

